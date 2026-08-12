Reds' Emilio Pagan: Earns 14th save

Pagan earned the save in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the White Sox, striking out one in a perfect 10th inning

Pagan was summoned to close out a one-run lead after the Reds scored a run in the top of the 10th inning and did so on 17 pitches. The veteran has now converted all eight save opportunities since returning from the injured list July 1, yielding just two earned runs over 13 appearances during that stretch. On the year, he's 14-for-17 in save chances with a 4.10 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 29:8 K across 26.1 innings.