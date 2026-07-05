Reds' Emilio Pagan: Grabs first save since return

Pagan earned the save in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Orioles, allowing a run on a hit and two walks in the ninth inning. He struck out one.

It didn't come easy for Pagan in his first save chance since returning from a nearly two-month stint on the IL. The Orioles would load the bases with one out before adding a run on a sacrifice fly. Pagan then coaxed a lineout off the bat of Adley Rutschman, stranding the tying and go-ahead runs on base and locking down his seventh save of the year. It's been an uneven season for Pagan thus far, who now sports a 6.46 ERA with a 1.50 WHIP and 13:8 K:BB across 15.1 innings. Still, the veteran is expected to hold down the ninth-inning job in Cincinnati going forward.