Reds' Emilio Pagan: Nabs fourth win Friday

Pagan (4-1) was credited with the win Friday, striking out one in a scoreless, no-hit ninth inning during an 8-7 victory over the Pirates. He hit a batter with a pitch.

Caleb Ferguson and Pierce Johnson combined to blow a 5-4 lead in the top of the eighth inning, and after Cincinnati rallied to re-take the lead in the bottom of the frame, Pagan was awarded a win instead of a save for a ninth inning in which he threw just six of 14 pitches for strikes. Pagan has picked up a win or a save in six straight appearances, and since returning from the IL at the beginning of July he's produced a 1.93 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB over 9.1 innings while converting all five of his save chances.