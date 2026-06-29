Reds' Emilio Pagan: On track to return this week

Pagan (hamstring) is likely to return from the 15-day injured list this week after tossing scoreless innings in a pair of rehab appearances with Triple-A Louisville over the weekend, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Pagan needed just six pitches to retire the side in his first outing with Louisville on Friday. He then faced the minimum in his second appearance Sunday erasing a leadoff single with a double-play groundout before inducing a lineout to end the frame. Since he threw just nine pitches Sunday, the Reds could be comfortable activating him from the IL ahead of Monday's series opener in Milwaukee, though it wouldn't be surprising if he was given a day to rest before being reinstated Tuesday. Whenever he's added back to the active roster, Pagan should reclaim closing duties for the Reds after converting six of nine save chances before hitting the IL on May 6 due to a Grade 2 left hamstring strain.