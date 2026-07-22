Reds' Emilio Pagan: Picks up eighth save

Pagan struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Mariners.

This was Pagan's second save in five outings since he returned from a hamstring injury. He's allowed two runs while posting an 8:2 K:BB over 4.1 innings in that span. The right-hander is at a 5.89 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB with eight saves in 11 chances over 18.1 innings this season. Pagan is still the Reds' top closing option due to the absences of Tony Santillan (oblique) and Graham Ashcraft (elbow), but the team's last-place status makes it tough to expect many saves.