Pagan worked a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his second save of the season in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Giants.

The veteran righty needed only seven pitches (six strikes) to get the job done. Pagan hasn't been a full-time closer since 2019, when he collected 20 saves for the Rays. but he's getting a chance to handle that job while Alexis Diaz (hamstring) gets healthy and tried to get his mechanics back in sync. Through his first five appearances this season, Pagan has a 0.00 ERA and 3:1 K:BB and has allowed only one hit. Tony Santillan, who recorded the final out of Monday's combined shutout after Hunter Greene fired 8.2 innings, has the only other save so far in 2025 for Cincinnati.