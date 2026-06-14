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Reds' Emilio Pagan: Ready to throw live BP

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Pagan (hamstring) is scheduled to throw a live bullpen session Friday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Per MLB.com, Pagan had already tossed a pair of bullpen sessions this past week, but he'll take the next step forward in his rehab program by throwing off a mound Friday with a live hitter tracking his pitches. If all goes well during Friday's workout, Pagan could be cleared to head out on a rehab assignment shortly thereafter. Pagan has been on the shelf since May 6 due to a Grade 2 left hamstring strain but should have a good chance at reclaiming the closer's role once activated, assuming his rehab assignment proceeds smoothly.

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