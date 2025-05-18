Pagan struck out one and didn't allow a baserunner in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Saturday's 4-1 win versus the Guardians.

The right-hander needed just 10 pitches to retire the heart of Cleveland's lineup in order and record his 11th save of the year. After a stretch in which Pagan gave up six earned runs in seven appearances, he's delivered two straight clean outings to begin the series against the Guardians. He's thrown just 26 pitches between the two appearances, but the fact Pagan has pitched in the past two games could affect his availability for Sunday's series finale.