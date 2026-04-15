Pagan struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his fifth save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Giants, but he appeared to injure his hamstring on his final pitch, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "His hammy grabbed a little bit. So we need to check him out. He's getting looked at right now," Reds manager Terry Francona said after the game.

The 34-year-old right-hander had appeared to right the ship after a bumpy start to the season, but the injury could set him back. Pagan blew his first save chance of 2026 and got tagged for five runs and two homers in his first three appearances, but since then he's converted five straight saves and reeled off six straight scoreless outings, albeit with a 5:5 K:BB in his last six innings. If Pagan winds up missing time, Tony Santillan would likely be the next man up for Cincinnati in the ninth inning.