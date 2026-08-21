Pagan was not used to close out a 5-4 lead in the ninth inning of Thursday's 10-9 loss to the Cardinals.

A reason why manager Terry Francona opted for Brock Burke instead of Pagan to close out a one-run lead was not immediately available. The top of the ninth turned into a nightmare, as an error on a routine flyball lead to six unearned runs for the Cardinals, who barley held on in the bottom of the inning. It's likely an issue where Francona wanted to avoid putting a workload on Pagan, who had thrown 19 pitches the previous day and would have pitched for a third time in four days. However, the closer has been used in similar circumstances since returning from an injury in early July.