Ashcraft (6-7) allowed five hits and struck out two without walking a batter over six shutouts innings to earn the win Sunday over the Dodgers.

Ashcraft continued a solid stretch that has seen him allow no more than two runs in any of his last six starts. This was his fifth quality start in that span, and it's also the second time he's tossed a scoreless appearance. The 25-year-old right-hander is at a 5.31 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 76:43 K:BB through 105 innings across 20 starts, but his recent pitching certainly makes him worth a look in most fantasy formats. Ashcraft is projected to make his next start at home versus the Nationals.