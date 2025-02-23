Ashcraft allowed one hit and struck out one over two scoreless innings in Saturday's split-squad spring game against the Brewers.

That's a strong start for Ashcraft, who is looking to claim a spot in the Reds' rotation. This was the first time pitching in a game environment since he was placed on the injured list last July with elbow soreness. Once a lock for the rotation, Ashcraft needs to win a spot this spring. He told C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic that he picked up good routines during rehab and it carried over into Saturday's outing. With a couple of starter candidates delayed this spring -- Andrew Abbott (shoulder) and Rhett Lowder (elbow) -- Ashcraft is in a good position to claim a spot in the rotation, although ever since he was drafted in 2019, the team has discussed a move to the bullpen. The right-hander said he's open for either role.