Bader (groin) will not return this season, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Bader hit the injured list with a groin strain Monday, and the injury is evidently serious enough that he won't play again this season even if the Reds make a playoff run. He recorded a .429 OPS in 14 games with Cincinnati after being claimed off waivers from the Yankees, meaning he'll head into free agency having hit just .232/.274/.348 in his walk year.