Greene (hip) is set to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

Greene has been sidelined since mid-June because of right hip discomfort and is currently on the 60-day injured list, so this figures to be a lengthy minor-league rehab stint. Previous reports have indicated that the Reds are targeting Aug. 20 for his return to the major-league rotation. He's first eligible to be activated Aug. 17.