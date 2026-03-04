Reds manager Terry Francona said Wednesday that Greene is tending to a right elbow injury and is scheduled to undergo an MRI, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

According to Pat Brennan of The Cincinnati Enquirer, the Reds are terming Greene's injury as right elbow stiffness, which presumably cropped up during his Cactus League debut Saturday versus the Brewers or a throwing session earlier this week. The severity of the injury isn't yet known, but Greene told Goldsmith that he hasn't suffered any damage to his UCL. Francona noted that the 26-year-old will be shut down from throwing through at least Tuesday while the Reds plan to first have Greene's MRI evaluated by team physician Dr. Timothy Kremchek before sending the results to arm specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache for a second opinion. Dr. ElAttrache previously performed Tommy John surgery on Greene's elbow back in April 2019.