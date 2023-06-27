The Reds "aren't counting on" Greene (hip) to return from the 15-day injured list before August, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Cincinnati is unlikely to put an official timeline on Greene's return from the IL until he receives a second opinion on his right hip, which cost him a turn in the rotation earlier in June before he landed on the IL last week. If the upcoming medical opinion yields good news, Greene could have a chance at returning shortly after the All-Star break, though at this stage, an August return appears likelier. Rosecrans notes the Reds aren't expecting Nick Lodolo (tibia) to return from the IL until at least August as well, so the team's already thin starting pitching depth looks as though it'll continue to be tested for the next month.