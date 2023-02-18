Strickland signed with the Reds as a non-roster invitee Saturday.
Strickland saved seven games for the Reds last season, though he likely wouldn't have matched that total with many other clubs. His 4.91 ERA looks fair according to his 4.78 FIP, and both his 21.1 percent strikeout rate and 11.6 percent walk rate were unimpressive. Alexis Diaz has been named the Reds closer, and while Strickland could find his way to the back of an unproven bullpen again at some point this season, he could just as easily fail to earn a roster spot.