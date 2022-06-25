Strickland saved Friday's 4-2 win against the Giants, recording a walk and strikeout apiece in a scoreless ninth inning.
With Alexis Diaz (biceps) and Tony Santillan (back) both sidelined, manager David Bell turned to Strickland for the save and the righty delivered against his former team. The 33-year-old was able to work around a two-out walk and has now logged each of Cincinnati's last two saves, though he possesses an uninspiring 5.11 ERA and 1.74 WHIP with 18 walks and 24 strikeouts in 24.2 innings.