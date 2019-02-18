Reds' Jesse Winker: Heavy playing time expected
Reds manager David Bell said Monday that he expects Winker to get 500+ at-bats, the John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "Not so much does he need it. . ." Bell said. "He does need to continue to develop, but we want him to contribute at that level and as an everyday player. Again, it's challenging having a lot of guys that can contribute, but I'm confident that it will work out. I really am. He's going to be a big part of what we're doing."
The Reds have a crowded outfield, but they are committed to playing Winker regularly. And why wouldn't they, after seeing him post a .299/.405/.431 line last year? The primary obstacle for him is health, not competition.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Baseball 2019 sleeper picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Ripple effects of Moustakas signing
Signing with the Brewers seems like good news for Mike Moustakas, but Scott White says it's...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
12-team Head-to-head points auction
Every auction is different, of course, but Scott White says it wasn't so surprising to see...
-
Best Fantasy Baseball breakouts 2019
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Undervalued assets
There are a lot of ways to define a sleeper. Heath Cummings says the most simple way is also...