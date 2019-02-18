Reds manager David Bell said Monday that he expects Winker to get 500+ at-bats, the John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "Not so much does he need it. . ." Bell said. "He does need to continue to develop, but we want him to contribute at that level and as an everyday player. Again, it's challenging having a lot of guys that can contribute, but I'm confident that it will work out. I really am. He's going to be a big part of what we're doing."

The Reds have a crowded outfield, but they are committed to playing Winker regularly. And why wouldn't they, after seeing him post a .299/.405/.431 line last year? The primary obstacle for him is health, not competition.