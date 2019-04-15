Winker is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers.

Despite emerging as the Reds' hottest hitter with four home runs in his last five games, Winker will retreat to the bench with a tough lefty (Clayton Kershaw) on the mound for the Dodgers. Winker will continue to sit against southpaws every so often, but the 25-year-old should otherwise maintain a relatively stable role as the team's leadoff hitter.