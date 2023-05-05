site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Jose Barrero: Not starting Friday
Barrero isn't in the Reds' lineup for Friday's game against the White Sox.
With just a .588 OPS over his last five games, Barrero will take a seat to begin Friday's contest. Kevin Newman will take over for him at shortstop and bat eighth.
