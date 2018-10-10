Graterol was claimed off waivers by Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Graterol only played in four major-league games this past season and will now join his third different organization after spending the last couple months of the 2018 campaign with Minnesota. Prior to his time with the Twins, Graterol had been in the Angels' organization since 2017. Across 61 major-league games throughout his career, Graterol has hit just .217/.227/.274 with 13 RBI. He will provide added catching depth for the Reds.

More News
Our Latest Stories