Reds manager David Bell said Tuesday that Castillo (shoulder) will require two more rehab starts in the minors before returning from the 10-day injured list, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Castillo made his first rehab appearance Sunday with High-A Dayton, giving up an earned run on two hits and three walks while striking out four over 2.1 innings. After Castillo tossed 48 pitches in that outing, the Reds are targeting 60-to-65 pitches or four innings for him in his second rehab start, which will come Friday with Triple-A Louisville, according to Nightengale. Assuming he remains on a normal four days' rest schedule following his second and third rehab starts, Castillo would tentatively line up to make his season debut with the big club May 9 versus the Brewers in Cincinnati.