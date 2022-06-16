Castillo allowed three earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six across seven innings Wednesday against the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision.

Castillo allowed all three of his runs in the second inning, two of which came on a home run by Geraldo Perdomo. He kept Arizona in check otherwise by recording 17 of his 21 outs via either strikeout or groundout. Castillo has allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of his eight starts this season, and he now owns a 3.33 ERA and 43:15 K:BB across 36 innings.