Minor (shoulder) reported shoulder soreness after his rehab outing with Double-A Chattanooga on Wednesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Minor struggled in the appearance, though that alone was not particularly alarming considering he did not appear in any spring training games. News of a setback is more concerning, and the end result could mean his return from the injured list is delayed. Minor's continued absence should increase the chances of Nick Lodolo remaining in the rotation.