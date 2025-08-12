The Reds list Martinez as their starting pitcher for Friday's series opener versus the Brewers in Cincinnati.

After a brief stint in the bullpen, Martinez moved back into the rotation last week when Nick Lodolo (finger) landed on the injured list. The veteran righty proceeded to deliver a gem in Saturday's win over the Pirates, striking out four over seven innings while allowing just one earned run on four hits and two walks to earn himself another turn through the rotation. With the Reds set to get Hunter Greene (groin) back from the IL to start Wednesday's game against the Phillies and with Martinez receiving another start, rookie Chase Burns appears likely to have his turn in the rotation skipped for at least this week. Manager Terry Francona acknowledged Monday that Burns will be facing some workload restrictions as the season winds down, so the Reds could shift him to the bullpen in order to help manage his innings count while also allowing the team to keep a five-man rotation intact.