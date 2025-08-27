Martinez (10-10) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Dodgers.

In what was likely the last chance to maintain a rotation spot, Martinez didn't put forth a good performance in a tough matchup. He faded in the sixth inning and took his first loss since July 8 versus the Marlins. He's had mixed results in August, allowing 14 runs (13 earned) over 23.1 innings across five appearances (four starts). Martinez is at a 4.67 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 108:36 K:BB through 150.1 innings over 29 outings (26 starts) this year. He'll likely cede his spot in the rotation to Nick Lodolo (finger), who is expected to return from the injured list to start Wednesday's series finale in Los Angeles.