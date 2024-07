Martinez and the Reds won't face Atlanta on Tuesday because the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

Tuesday's game will be made up during a doubleheader Wednesday, and Martinez will start on the mound during the nightcap, per Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. The 33-year-old holds a 3.88 ERA and 1.13 WHIP through 72 innings on the year, though he has not started a game since May.