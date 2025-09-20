Marte is not in Saturday's lineup against the Cubs.

Marte started five games in a row prior to sitting Thursday against a righty, starting Friday against a lefty and now sitting again against righty Javier Assad. In both cases, Will Benson has started in right field with Austin Hays in left. Marte is hitting .149 with 18 strikeouts and three walks over his last 12 games, so he may continue to lose playing time against righties. The Reds are tentatively scheduled to face only right-handed starters in their final eight games of the regular season.