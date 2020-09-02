Before Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, manager David Bell reaffirmed that Iglesias would remain the Reds' closer despite the acquisition of Archie Bradley, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Bell is the rare manager that gave us a pretty clear idea of where this is going. "I don't see anything changing with Iggy's role," Bell said. "This is truthfully how I see it. Like, we're winning a lot of games, other guys are going to get an opportunity to close games. We need to get the lead and challenge our bullpen, because we're set up for it. We're set up to do really well with it. I'm not getting too caught up or concerned with particular roles. But with Iggy, nothing's going to change for him." The only way this might change is if Iglesias suffers a badly blown save or two, but for now he's solid.