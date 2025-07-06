Hinds is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

The right-handed-hitting Hinds was included in the lineup in four of the past five games while the Reds opposed right-handed starters on four occasions, but he'll be back on the bench Sunday while righty Zack Wheeler takes the hill for Philadelphia. Hinds looks as though he'll be limited to the short side of a platoon in right field with Will Benson until Jake Fraley (shoulder) returns from the injured list.