Hinds started in right field and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 6-4 loss to San Diego.

Hinds made his third start in the last four games, with the first two coming against left-handers and Saturday's against a righty. The Reds are coping with a few situations in the outfield, which factors into Hinds' usage. Austin Hays just returned from a significant foot injury, while both Connor Joe (illness) and Jake Fraley (shoulder) are on the 10-day injured list. Hinds is 2-for-11 with five strikeouts and two runs scored in his three starts.