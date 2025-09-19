Lowder (oblique/forearm) recently underwent an MRI on his right shoulder that came back negative, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Reds manager Terry Francona noted that Lowder -- who hasn't pitched since Sept. 13 -- was having trouble recovering in between appearances. While imaging came back clean, Lowder's rehab will be slowed, which effectively ends his season. He's been limited to just five rehab appearances this season due to forearm, oblique and now shoulder issues.