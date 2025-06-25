The Reds recalled Vilade from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.

Claimed off waivers from the Cardinals on June 14, Vilade spent about a week and a half with Louisville before getting his first call-up to the Reds. He'll join the 26-man active roster as a replacement for outfielder Connor Joe, who was placed on the injured list after coming down with hand, foot and mouth disease. The right-handed-hitting Vilade brings ample defensive versatility to the table and could serve as a short-side platoon player for the Reds, but he won't be included in the lineup Wednesday while the Yankees send southpaw Max Fried to the hill.