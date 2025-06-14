The Reds claimed Vilade off waivers from the Cardinals on Saturday.

The Cardinals pushed Vilade off their 40-man roster Thursday after he went just 1-for-13 during his seven-game tenure with the big-league club. The Reds, however, were evidently intrigued by his .851 OPS in the minors, so they'll bring him onto their 40-man roster and send him to Triple-A Louisville. Jacob Hurtubise was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.