Reds' Ryan Vilade: Claimed by Reds
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Reds claimed Vilade off waivers from the Cardinals on Saturday.
The Cardinals pushed Vilade off their 40-man roster Thursday after he went just 1-for-13 during his seven-game tenure with the big-league club. The Reds, however, were evidently intrigued by his .851 OPS in the minors, so they'll bring him onto their 40-man roster and send him to Triple-A Louisville. Jacob Hurtubise was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Cardinals' Ryan Vilade: Designated for assignment•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Vilade: Gets start versus lefty•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Vilade: Joins active roster•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Vilade: Misses out on Opening Day roster•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Vilade: NRI deal with St. Louis•
-
Tigers' Ryan Vilade: Off Detroit's 40-man roster•