Manager Kevin Cash said Saturday that Vilade will be on the Rays' Opening Day roster, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vilade didn't have a particularly impressive spring, slashing .225/.319/.350 across 47 plate appearances, but he's earned a spot on the Rays' bench as a utility player. The 27-year-old is just 9-for-64 (.141) at the plate in his MLB career and shouldn't be viewed as someone who will make much of an impact in Tampa.