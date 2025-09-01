Reds manager Terry Francona said that Steer is not in Monday's lineup versus the Blue Jays in part due to a nagging leg injury that's bothered the player for two months, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

The injury doesn't sound like anything that will keep Steer out more than a day or two, but the call-up of top prospect Sal Stewart -- who is making his major-league debut Monday at first base -- allows Steer to get off his feet for a day. Consider Steer day-to-day.