Steer is expected to play some in the outfield and serve in a super utility role following the Reds' signing of Eugenio Suarez, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Suarez and Sal Stewart will soak up most of the at-bats between first base and designated hitter, and Ke'Bryan Hayes will occupy the hot corner. Steer's clearest path to playing time is in left field -- which was his primary position in 2024 -- though the 28-year-old is unlikely to settle in at one spot. He slashed an underwhelming .238/.312/.411 with 21 home runs across 146 regular-season contests in 2025, though Steer's numbers were held back by a dreadful .174/.248/.272 line in April when he played through a shoulder issue.