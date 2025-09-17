Steer went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer and five total RBI in Wednesday's 6-2 win over St. Louis.

Steer got the Reds on the board in the fourth inning with a 411-foot blast off Andre Pallante before extending the lead to 6-2 with a two-run single in the seventh. Steer, who had missed Cincinnati's previous three games due to neck spasms, has gone 13-for-43 (.302) in his last 15 games, though he's found himself in a platoon role recently with Sal Stewart. Overall, Steer is slashing .242/.311/.405 with 18 homers, 69 RBI, 62 runs scored and seven steals across 528 plate appearances this season.