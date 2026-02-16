Callihan (forearm) has been fully cleared for all baseball activities and is a full-go in spring training, Charlie Goldsmith of The Dayton Daily News reports.

Callihan has had an incredibly unlucky professional career when it comes to his health, the latest being in May 2025 when he snapped his forearm trying to make a sliding catch in Atlanta. He's got an uphill battle to make the team out of spring training, lining up behind Will Benson and JJ Bleday as left-handed hitting corner outfielders.