Reds manager David Bell said that Naquin (quadriceps) will run the bases Wednesday and could be cleared to begin a minor-league rehab assignment by the end of the week, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The baserunning activity looks like it could be the final test Naquin needs to pass to convince the Reds he's made a full recovery from the left quad strain that sent him to the 10-day injured list June 2. Just a few days ago, Bell noted that Naquin could be activated in two weeks, but the outfielder's recovery timeline could be pushed up if he ends up heading out on the rehab assignment by the weekend. Albert Almora has been serving as the Reds' primary option in right field since Naquin landed on the IL.