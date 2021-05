Naquin went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk in Friday's win over the Brewers.

Naquin launched his 10th homer of the season with a three-run shot in the first inning, setting the tone for the rest of the contest. That was his lone hit of the contest and ended a two-game hitless stretch, though it's fair to mention Naquin has recorded at least one knock in six of his last eight appearances, launching two long balls in that span.