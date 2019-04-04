Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Assigned to Double-A
Stephenson has been assigned to Double-A Pensacola to begin the 2019 season.
Stephenson was the Reds' first-round pick in 2015 and has battled a slew of injuries in his professional career. He was able to make through most of 2018 unscathed however, hitting .250/.338/.392 in 109 games at High-A Daytona.
