Stephenson has been assigned to Double-A Pensacola to begin the 2019 season.

Stephenson was the Reds' first-round pick in 2015 and has battled a slew of injuries in his professional career. He was able to make through most of 2018 unscathed however, hitting .250/.338/.392 in 109 games at High-A Daytona.

More News
Our Latest Stories