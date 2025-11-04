Hoskins became a free agent Tuesday after his $18 million mutual option for 2026 was declined, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

The Brewers will pay Hoskins a $4 million buyout instead. Hoskins slashed .223/.314/.418 with 38 home runs over 845 plate appearances during his two seasons in Milwaukee. With Andrew Vaughn's emergence at first base in 2025 and Christian Yelich serving as the primary designated hitter, there was no room for Hoskins on the roster in 2026. Hoskins will turn 33 in March and is a poor defensive first baseman, so he might face a fairly limited free-agent market this offseason.