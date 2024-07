Schunk went 2-for-5 with a walk, a double and a run scored Monday against the Red Sox.

Schunk has only started six of 19 games since being promoted for his big-league debut, and he's accrued just 23 plate appearances as a result. The initial return isn't promising as he's hitting just .136 with a 34.8 percent strikeout rate, though the uneven playing time likely isn't helping him settle in. Schunk also managed the first multi-hit game of his career Monday.