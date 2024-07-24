Schunk is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Schunk had made starts on the left side of the infield over the past three games, going 2-for-11 with a double, a walk and a run. His first start came Sunday while Ezequiel Tovar sat out due to an illness, while Schunk filled in for Ryan McMahon at third base Monday and Tuesday while McMahon tended to a jammed finger. Both McMahon and Tovar are healthy again and part of the lineup Wednesday, so Schunk will move back into a utility role.