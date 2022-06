Colome (2-0) did not allow a baserunner while striking out one in a scoreless eighth inning to earn the win Saturday against the Padres.

Colome entered the game in the eighth inning with the score knotted at four. He needed only 10 pitches to retire the side, and he has now turned in 17 consecutive scoreless appearances. Colome has a 2.13 ERA and 1.22 WHIP on the season, and he appears to be next in line for saves should Daniel Bard suffer an injury.