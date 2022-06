Colome picked up the save, allowing a hit in the ninth inning of a 4-2 win Thursday in San Francisco.

After giving up a one-out single, Colome got Joc Pederson to ground into a game-ending double play. With Daniel Bard having pitched in consecutive games, Colome was given the opportunity to collect his third save. The 33-year-old has been excellent of late and has allowed only one (unearned) run in his last 11 innings.