Molina gave up three earned runs on two hits and three walks across 1.2 innings in Monday's 8-6 win over the Guardians.

Molina stepped in for his first MLB start on short notice after Austin Gomber (arm) was scratched ahead of the game, but the Rule 5 pick ended up serving as more of an opener than a traditional starting pitcher. He needed 45 pitches just to record five outs before being pulled in favor of Josh Rogers, who tossed five innings of two-run ball in bulk relief. If Gomber ends up landing on the injured list and isn't able to make his next turn this weekend in Los Angeles, Rogers would likely be the preferred choice over Molina to make a spot start or cover the bulk of the innings.