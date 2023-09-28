Rodgers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Rodgers brought the Rockies to within 4-2 with his solo blast in the sixth inning, but that was the final run the team was able to muster. The long ball was his third of the campaign, all of which have come over his past seven games. Rodgers is slashing .310/.333/.690 over that stretch as he puts together a strong end to a mostly lost season -- he didn't play until late July due to a shoulder injury he suffered during spring training.